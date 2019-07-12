Dermatologists told how to prolong youth of the skin
From excessive use of smartphones will have to give.
The blue light emitted by the screens of smartphones, penetrates into the deeper layers of the skin and provokes destructive processes leading to its aging.
Experts have issued a call not to do a selfie and not spend a lot of time looking at the screen of the phone.
“The blue light from smartphone displays cause skin aging faster than previously thought,” said cosmetologist Susan Mahiou.
According to scientists, blue light emanating from the screens of smartphones, penetrates into the dermis layer of the skin, where they form hyaluronic acid as well as collagen and elastin, the proteins, the concentration of which depends on the smoothness, elasticity and firmness of the skin. When exposed to light the process of synthesis of these substances is disturbed, as the dermis becomes thinner and more fragile, said the beautician.
Experts say that about 25% of people aged 18 to 34 years old use the phone for seven hours a day. According to them, with such intense “communication” with the gadgets necessary to take additional measures to protect the skin from premature aging.
First and foremost it is very important to maintain normal levels of vitamin C, which has the properties of powerful antioxidant that can neutralize harmful ingredients for skin.