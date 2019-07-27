Dermatologists told how to protect the skin from aging
The implementation of these recommendations available to everyone.
Every year a woman is forced to watch as time takes its radiant, youthful face, leaving instead only a shadow of the beauty and fine lines.
The cause of aging is in the structure of the skin and lack of care. How to maintain healthy, young skin and slow aging?
No bad habits!
Want to save youth? Quit Smoking! Podkamennaya cigarette is a huge number of allocated pitches that inhale you and your family. Our skin is like a sponge able to absorb everything, and if the environment contains harmful substances, then the probability that they will fall into the body, is 100%.
As for alcoholic beverages, there are several other harmful. The alcohol pulls out the body of the liquid, which makes the skin supple. Alcohol damages internal organs, and those, in turn, your disease state reflects on the human skin. It is also worth noting that alcohol dilates blood vessels, and where is the guarantee that one day your face will appear red veins.
Always remove makeup at night – it’s the law of youth. Use the correct cream that suits your skin type. Make sure your cream contains retinol, which rejuvenates and helps to easily get rid of the dead skin layer. Always do Facials, and do the peeling, which is able in one procedure to create a miracle.
How often do we turn his face towards the genial sun, and did not even realize that it is treacherous, is to blame for many of our wrinkles. Always protect your face with a protective cream, fortunately, with the advent of summer, the shelves of cosmetic stores are literally bursting with the goods offered, so to make the choice will be easy.
During beach period do not sunbathe a lot. Buy yourself a stylish wide-brimmed hat that you will be nice and comfortable.
In winter, apply on the face a thick, nourishing cream half an hour before leaving. The remains blot with a tissue and then go out into the street. Prickly snowflakes and gusts of wind can injure the skin, so when he got home, be sure to treat the face.
About nutrition already said a lot, but not many adhere to it. And it’s not right, so it’s great to eat – they’re delicious. Nobody says to crunch one carrot, there are many dishes that give saturation, gustatory pleasure and health.
It’s about balance, and there is a little bit of everything, and then your body will get everything what you need for healthy skin.
Never allow dehydration, as your skin needs moisture. Dry – it cracks and wrinkles, and this is precisely what we wish to get rid of.