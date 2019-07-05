Dermatologists told how to restore the skin after a holiday at sea
After a vacation in hot countries have to undergo a course of rehabilitation procedures because the sun ages skin.
“To help the skin after staying under the scorching rays of the sun will help the masque of the red clay: to prepare a teaspoon of red clay, mixed to a smooth paste with 3-4 tablespoons of warm heavy cream and one capsule of vitamin E (you can buy at any pharmacy). Apply for 15-20 minutes on the face, neck and décolleté, then rinse with cool water,” — said the expert.
Perfectly rejuvenates and tightens the skin honey-lemon mask. Mix the juice of a small lemon 2-3 tablespoons of honey, impregnated with a mixture of napkins and put them on the face for 15-20 minutes. It is advisable to do this mask every day for 2 weeks!
The finished mixture can be stored in the refrigerator up to a week, the expert said.
Fine tones and even reduce existing wrinkles mask the milk-yeast. For cooking 2 tablespoons dry yeast breed in warm milk so that the consistency of the resulting mixture resembled a thick homemade sour cream, add 2-3 teaspoons of olive oil. Stir thoroughly and apply a thick layer on face and neck no less than 20 minutes.
Beautician encourages everyone to choose the most acceptable mask and regularly care for your skin, for best effect – this recipe can be alternated.