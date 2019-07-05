Dermatologists told how to restore the skin after a holiday at sea

| July 5, 2019 | Health | No Comments

After a vacation in hot countries have to undergo a course of rehabilitation procedures because the sun ages skin.

Дерматологи рассказали, как восстановить кожу после отпуска на море

“To help the skin after staying under the scorching rays of the sun will help the masque of the red clay: to prepare a teaspoon of red clay, mixed to a smooth paste with 3-4 tablespoons of warm heavy cream and one capsule of vitamin E (you can buy at any pharmacy). Apply for 15-20 minutes on the face, neck and décolleté, then rinse with cool water,” — said the expert.

Perfectly rejuvenates and tightens the skin honey-lemon mask. Mix the juice of a small lemon 2-3 tablespoons of honey, impregnated with a mixture of napkins and put them on the face for 15-20 minutes. It is advisable to do this mask every day for 2 weeks!

The finished mixture can be stored in the refrigerator up to a week, the expert said.

Fine tones and even reduce existing wrinkles mask the milk-yeast. For cooking 2 tablespoons dry yeast breed in warm milk so that the consistency of the resulting mixture resembled a thick homemade sour cream, add 2-3 teaspoons of olive oil. Stir thoroughly and apply a thick layer on face and neck no less than 20 minutes.

Beautician encourages everyone to choose the most acceptable mask and regularly care for your skin, for best effect – this recipe can be alternated.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.