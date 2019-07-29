Dermatologists told me how to tan
Bronze perfect tan is the dream of many, but pretty doesn’t mean healthy.
To sunbathe it is necessary to learn also how to wash hair, apply makeup or to carry out any cosmetic procedure.
Today just to expose themselves to the sun without worrying about UV protection, of death. korrespondent.net talk about safe tanning, the skin phototypes, and how to choose sunscreen.
Skin phototypes and sunburn: how to protect yourself from the harmful sun
The fashion for a tan has introduced a style icon of the last century, Coco Chanel, although the trend was to have pale porcelain skin. Face carefully closed from the sun under wide-brimmed hats, even the men. After the innovations of the Chanel in the pursuit of fashion and beauty, women lightly roasted in the sun.
The alarm was sounded by doctors, who drew Parallels between the rising incidence of skin cancer and fascination with the sun. Moreover, it has been proven that excessive sun exposure leads to photoaging of the skin. Eventually people began to buy protection from the sun that is not improving the situation. The conclusion was the same: you need to learn how to tan and use sun protection.
The sun is a person at the same time friend and enemy. Is under the sun’s rays is good for health, because the ultraviolet light synthesizes vitamin D, the happy hormone serotonin, strengthens the immune system.
Some childhood diseases (jaundice, rickets) are treated by the sun, and also skin disorders for example dermatitis, acne, eczema, some forms of psoriasis. But to sunbathe, even for therapeutic purposes should be dosed. Not the harmful ultraviolet radiation, and its quantity.
About how much a particular person can without harm for health is the sun “tells” the skin phototype. Depending on the level of sensitivity to UV light, all people can be divided into 6 phototypes according to the Fitzpatrick system.
Celtic type. This is a person with light skin, often covered with freckles. Hair: blonde or red. Eyes are usually blue or green. Such people never tan, but rather burn. Feel better in the shadows, without protection under the sun is can be no longer than 7 minutes.
European, Nordic type. Also fair-skinned and light-eyed people with light brown or dark blonde hair. They can still sunbathe, but make it difficult, mostly burned, therefore more than 15 minutes of sun exposure to them is impossible. Recommended to apply on the face a high degree of UV protection (SPF-30).
Middle Eastern type. Their skin, though pale (ivory) but more resilient to UV light. This type has dark blonde or brown hair, dark eyes, they are perfectly tanned, but still can burn. Therefore, sun protection is preferable to choose the means marked with SPF 20. Stay in the sun without protective devices: half an hour.
Mediterranean type. They have dark skin that tans well and evenly, almost never burns, and dark eyes and hair. Photoaging help tools with SPF-15. Basking under the sun without harm for health it is possible for 40 minutes.
The Eastern type. The owners of very dark skin, dark hair and eyes that never burns and always tans well. But they need to protect the skin products with an SPF-8 SPF-6.
African type. Have skin that is not susceptible to UV light. This leather you just have to moisturize, protect from drying out.
Rules of safe tan
The skin response to sun exposure starts in 10 minutes. She is irritated, but if you stay under the sunlight to increase, there is a slight redness, swelling. Ignoring the rules, being in the sun during the period of greatest solar activity, we run the risk of burn: the skin is covered with blisters and be peeling. To avoid this, it is necessary to follow a few simple rules of safe tan.
It is recommended to sunbathe from 9.00 to 11.00, and then after the break at 16.00. From 12.00 to 15.00 on the beach do not suggest is at all.
Sunbathe on an empty stomach experts do not recommend. You can have Breakfast at 8.00 and go to the beach, then return to it after lunch, which is held at 14.00. Special recommendations for diet not.
Sunbathing should wear a hat with a wide brim that cover the face or in the cap with a long visor. Be sure to protect the eyes from UV rays onto the retina. Choose sunglasses labelled UV 400 or SE.
On the beach observe the drinking regime. In the heat don’t drink ice water, which prevents the normal drainage of bile and clean water without gas at room temperature. To drink any alcoholic beverages on the beach is dangerous for health.
Sunbathing, lying down, under the head, you need something to put or to lift the top of the lounger.
Experts have a negative attitude to sleep on a beach and reading.
Pay special attention to hygiene procedures. Before getting a tan, just take a shower without soap and detergents for washing the body. They degrease the skin, making it vulnerable.
The use of makeup on the beach — too much, as well as a manicure-pedicure. It is better not to use perfumes, as in the places where it hit, subsequently formed brown spots. Dry patches of skin, such as heels or knees can be lubricated with glycerine, and the lips colorless hygienic lipstick.
On the skin of the face and body necessarily cause the sunscreen. Do it for 20 minutes before going to the beach in 5 minutes update the chest area and shoulders.
How to choose protection from the sun with SPF
Ultraviolet light is of three types:
A (UVA);
B (UVB);
C (UVC).
The first two types of rays penetrate through the atmospheric filter. Protection Sun Protective Factor or SPF vary depending on the degree of protection of the skin from ultraviolet rays UVA and UVB.
The task of the means of sun protection: the preservation of health and youthful skin. Choose sunscreen according to their age (mandatory after 30 years of age), lifestyle (office worker or work involves prolonged stay on the street), skin condition, UV index in a particular region (index 1 — low radiation to an 11 — extreme).
SPF are:
SPF 2-4 – basic protection, protects from 50-75% UV
SPF 4-10 – average degree of protection, protects against 85% UV
10-20 SPF – high protection, protects from 95% of UV
SPF 20-30 – intense protection, protects from 97% of UV
SPF 50 – sunblock, protects from 99.5% of UV
The numbers near the acronym SPF means you stay in the sun when using the tool. The coefficient should be multiplied by 15 minutes. For example, applying a product with SPF-20, safely basking in the sun 300 minutes. But this is in theory, actually applying sun protection should be repeated every 2 hours. If you are water treatments that renew the protection after each bath. The cream is applied even on the ears and feet.
Once on the beach for the first time, even those who according to the phototype is tanned in the first week of stay is necessary to protect the skin with cosmetics with SPF 20. You can then use protection with the labeling of SPF of 5-10. In children the skin soft and more receptive to UV light, so protect them by means with maximum protection from UVA and UVB rays and is SPF 30-50.
How could you not wore a sunscreen, no matter what high quality they may be, one hundred percent protection from harmful UV rays they give. Cream with SPF is not designed to be able to sunbathe endlessly, and to enhance the protection of the skin during the forced prolonged stay in the sun.