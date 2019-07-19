Derry City vs Sligo Rovers live streaming free: preview, prediction
Derry City vs Sligo Rovers live streaming free
Derry City – Sligo Rovers. The forecast for the match of the championship of Ireland (07/19/2019)
Three games in a row, “Derry City” can not win, but whether Sligo Rovers is able to extend their series on July 19 will be able to learn from our forecast. How will the fight?
Derry City
“Derry City” this season is betting on European cups, but so far the Devlan Devine team is not able to get into third place. So far, the “pastry chefs” are fourth in the table and have an asset of 37 points, which is five less than that of the main competitor of “Bohemians”. In the final round, Derry City did not live up to the predictions and played zeros with the DDC, extending the series without a win to three matches.
Slaigo Rovers
“Sligo Rovers” could hardly count on anything more than maintaining a residence permit in the elite, and the John Coleman team successfully copes with this task . In 25 matches, the Reds scored 31 points, with which they rank sixth in the table. The club is separated from the relegation zone by 14 points, to lose such an advantage is almost unreal.
Statistics
“Derry City” has not lost in any of the last seven matches – two wins and five draws
“Derry City” has not lost in any of the last three matches “Sligo Rovers” – two wins and a draw
In two of the last three away matches “Sligo Rovers” lost
Forecast
“Derry City” is fighting for the Europa League, but in the last fights is not impressive, due to which the competitors went into a solid lead. Nevertheless, the “pastry chefs” are quite capable of returning to the race, they are clearly superior in the Sligo Rovers class, and they look much more convincing in the game, it is unlikely that they will be able to stop them from getting three points today.