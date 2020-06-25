Design, English and wine: how to spend the weekend in the US (26-28 June)
Approaching the last weekend of June, and we are still in quarantine. But do not worry — the Internet is a lot of interesting and useful activities. We have compiled for you a list of them.
So, the people of new York proposed to take a course on criminology and crime, to learn how to improve memory and develop attention as well as to understand effective approaches to independent learning.
Miami’s residents can learn retouching in Photoshop, take a course on sales and also take part in the discussion of the pandemic COVID-19.
In Los Angeles you can learn the perception of English, take a course on copywriting or to find out interesting facts about the history of money.
Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area, we offer you to familiarize yourself with the tips from HR during a pandemic, to listen to a lecture about natural wine, or to comprehend the basics of successful business communication.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Due to quarantine measures in connection with the new coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the information on the websites of the organizers.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
