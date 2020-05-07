Designer and analyst of: 7 occupations in demand in the conditions of the quarantine
What work to choose, to not be afraid of quarantine, epidemics or other disasters? The answer to this question has found out the publication “Lifehacker” and created a list of 7 jobs that will always be in demand.
What is happening in the labour market
The labour market worldwide in recent months, much has changed. This was facilitated by the introduction of the universal regime of self-isolation. With leaning difficulties the company cope in different ways.
Meanwhile, some jobs crisis has affected minimally. For example, people working in the IT sector, according to experts, needed now, to help companies cope with the transition to udalenku. In addition, digital specialists support the work of the websites and mobile applications.
What profession to choose
1. Cyber safety specialist
In this area the official unemployment rate is 0%. And no wonder, because without cybersecurity team to sit on the Internet it would be very scary. They guard the digital world, protect sites and web applications against hackers and viruses.
Cybersecurity experts are able to find vulnerabilities in software and software coding, to anticipate the actions of cyber criminals and develop methods that prevent the activities of hackers. The main task of the representatives of this profession — to protect intellectual property and proprietary information.
Such specialists are needed in the financial and IT‑companies, government agencies and defence departments.
2. Web developer
This is the most popular profession in IT in 2019, according to a study StackOverflow. Web developers create, and then support the sites and applications on their shoulders and appearance, and filling.
Web developers are divided into four types.
- Backend developers. Doing back-end: database architecture and logic of the site or application. Using Python, PHP, Ruby and other programming languages they write code that provides an adequate job and gives the web page troit.
- Frontend developers. Responsible for the visual or user part of the site: images, buttons, fonts, drop-down menu. Their goal is to make it all display correctly on any device. To do this they work with HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
- Web full stack developers. Combine the functions first and second.
- Testers. Check that everything worked as it should. Find bugs and freezes.
3. Interface designer
Professional, who thinks, how to make a website interface or application as easy as possible for people: a user is not confused in the tabs and links and could easily find on the page what you need.
To do this, the UI designer, he’s a designer UX/UI (experience design/interface design) needs:
- to study the target audience;
- to perform the market;
- to write custom scripts, that is, to predict how people will behave on this or that site;
- to study the visual elements, that is, to draw the future product on the sheet of paper or in a graphics editor;
- to create and test prototypes of the finished product.
4. Data analyst
The person who helps find the right solutions in business, science and management. The task of the analyst is to process the data and draw conclusions. To do this, it splits the information into groups, tests hypotheses and looking for patterns.
Data Analytics are divided into several types:
- Grocery analyst. Helps in promoting business. He needs to explore the market and potential customers of the brand, and then figure out how to most effectively implement a specific product.
- Analyst Big Data. Identifies relationships in a huge amount of information. For example, studies of people’s preferences, market trends.
- Web‑analyst. Specialist in assessing the behavior of people on different web sites. It helps to develop an effective advertising strategy.
5. The designer of an intelligent environment
IT‑specialist, which makes the surrounding space comfortable and functional. Designers of smart environments create such a thing as a robot cleaner, the control device temperature and humidity sensors to open doors.
A specialist must know the programming, chemistry, the Internet of things, to be able to process the data. And to have systems thinking in order to understand how to fit the elements of a smart environment in the surrounding space, and to know how they will interact with each other.
6. Graphic designer
Creative specialist who develops the identity of the brand, that is, its visual part: logo, corporate colors, font, advertising design, package design and so on.
The main thing for a graphic designer is not the ability to draw, and the ability to think creatively and use visual images to solve problems facing the company.
A graphic designer uses Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, CorelDraw and other editors. It can work not only with branding companies, but also, for example, in the field of printing to do book covers, gift products, design brochures.
7. Game developer
He’s a gamedev. This specialist, who works on a computer, mobile or browser game. The task of the developer is to come up with the concept and visual part, and then create a prototype game using code. Gamedev knows how to work with animation, can draw, has a basic knowledge of programming and understand how to construct game worlds.
Of course, the game developer creates not alone, but together with the team, which includes Director, game designer, programmer and other specialists.
Gamedev can work not only in the gaming industry but also in advertising: many companies use games for promoting their products.
