Desperation is everywhere’: in 2019 in the United States separated from their parents and detained 70 000 children of illegal immigrants
3-year-old girl a few weeks traveled extensively with his father, who went to seek asylum in the United States. Now she won’t even look at him. After a violent separation at the border, harassment in the American orphanage and deportation she in despair went back to Honduras in the belief that his beloved father had abandoned her.
The man fears that his relationship with the child is destroyed forever, writes Time.
“I think about the trauma that remains with her as the trauma stayed with me and still has not disappeared,” said the father a few days after the reunion with her daughter.
New government figures for November show that this little girl is one of 69 550 migrant children detained in the US over the last year. This number of children is enough to overwhelm the NFL stadium. According to UN researchers, in America, children are kept in custody away from their parents more than in any other country. And this happens despite the fact that the US government admitted that the detention can be traumatic for children, exposing them to the risk of long-term physical and emotional damage.
Some of the migrant children who were detained this year, had already been deported. Some are reunited with family in the US, where they’re trying to go to school and fix bit by bit his life. Approximately 4,000 were still under detention, some in large centers of immigration detention. Every week there are more.
Almost 70,000 child migrants who were detained in the past year (an increase of 201% in the 2019 financial year), spent more time in shelters and away from their families than in previous years. Strict immigration policy of the administration to trump increased the time that children spend in custody, despite his own admission of the government that this causes harm to children.
“Early experiences are literally built into our brain and body,” says Dr. Jack Shonkoff, who directs the Harvard University Center for child development. Earlier this year he told Congress that “a decade of expert research” show that the detention of children away from their parents or guardians are harmful to their health.
A teenager from Honduras, who was held in a large detention center for four months before reunited with his mother early this year, said that every day his fear and anxiety grew.
“Everywhere was despair,” he recalls.
He spoke on condition of anonymity from security concerns.
Three-year-old girl who was taken away from his father, when immigration officers caught them near the border in Texas in March of 2019, was sent to the orphanage of family type, funded by the government. When the guardian allowed her to talk to dad on the phone, the girl refused, screaming in anger.
The daughter did not say or could not say to her father that another child at the orphanage woke her in the night and began to molest her, according to court records. After a few days she began to urinate by himself and could neither eat nor drink, it is told in the records of the guardians.
“It seemed to me that I can’t do anything to help her,” said her father, who learned about the cruel treatment of his daughter, when he was in prison. The father agreed to speak on condition of anonymity.
In June, he gave up and asked the judge to deport them. The government sent him back to Honduras alone. Daughter followed him in a month. The house the girl ignored his father refused to take his hand. She willingly played with her younger sister. Father didn’t know about any psychological support in their city.
“Now we are trying to give her more love, and then, barring any changes, we will try to find some help,” he said.
Federal law requires that the Office for refugee resettlement Department of health and social services provided for migrant children food, shelter, and medical and psychological assistance. But the office of the inspector General of HHS found that at the shelter migrant children do not have enough doctors.
The HHS representative mark Weber said, “Is to pay tribute to the Office for the resettlement of refugees and the staff of the shelter network for the management of the program, which was able to rapidly expand and unite the greatest number of children in the history of the program, all this in an incredibly difficult situation.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics says that the detained migrant children are “faced with the nearly universal traumatic histories” and warns of serious consequences if they are not treated. But a few of the thousands of children separated from their parents, receive therapy after being deported back to Central America. Poor communities often do not have the available resources to improve mental health.
9 out of 10 migrant children detained last year were from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, and less than 3% from Mexico. They are fleeing from Central America, where violence and abuse, even murder, committed with impunity.
Eskinder Negash, head of the nonprofit U.S. Committee for refugees and immigrants, knows all too well the trauma of separation and detention. He fled from Ethiopia one when I was a teenager, after his country was in chaos due to a military coup. Negash also knows what it means to care about the tens of thousands of migrant children. He was the Director of the office of refugee resettlement under the Obama administration in 2014, when the border arrived, more than 60 000 children. Negash and his team fought for them.
This summer the nonprofit Committee USCRI has opened a government-funded shelter in South Florida called Rinconcito del Sol, which translates as “a Little corner of sunshine.” There’s no guards in uniform. Resident, girls 13-17 years old, can call their families as needed, they are offered therapeutic services, including intensive treatment for victims of trafficking and abuse.
“Both girls are very sad, nervous, not knowing what to expect, not knowing what awaits them in the future, — said the Director of the orphanage, Elise Valdes. — We give them the feeling of safety and security first”.