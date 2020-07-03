Despite the protest Klopp Manchester city still gave the “corridor champion” “Liverpool” (photo)
“The champion’s corridor” from Manchester city
On the eve of the “Etihad” was the match between Manchester city and Liverpool (4:0).
Note that this was the first official match of the team of jürgen Klopp in the rank of the new champion of the English Premier League.
And the team of Josep Guardiola before the match staged a “corridor champion” players “red”.
We will remind, the head coach of “Liverpool” in front of the face-to-face confrontation between the leaders of the English football said that neither he nor his team didn’t need “the champion’s corridor”.