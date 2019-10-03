Despite the threat of impeachment: the approval rating of trump peaked 2019
According to a new poll, The Harris, the level approval of the President of the United States Donald trump has risen to 49 percent — the highest rate in 2019. This writes the New York Post.
Despite the beginning of procedure of impeachment, the ranking of trump rose by 2 points compared with a survey conducted a month ago.
This makes it just 2 points lower from its highest rating of 51%, which it reached in August 2018.
The level of disapproval the President has accordingly fallen to 51 percent — the lowest level in 2019.
A new study by Gallup showed that only 40 percent of Americans approve of the job President, and only 34 percent support his candidacy in the elections.
And a separate survey of Monmouth, showed that only 39 percent of registered voters think that trump deserves re-election.