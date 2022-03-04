Desserts contaminated with salmonella are recalled in the United States: 5 people have already fallen ill
Five people contracted salmonella after eating a frozen dessert, prompting a recall of a product that may have contained the bacteria. BGR writes about this.
You must stop using the product even if you can't find any signs of infection. Otherwise, you run the risk of contracting salmonellosis, an infection that can have severe adverse consequences for certain categories of people.
Custard Apple Pulp Frozen Dessert Review
As a result, the company is recalling two batches of Custard Apple Pulp frozen dessert. You will need to find the product code FPEP44302 and the batch codes KWHO and KRQO on the packaging. Other identifiers include UPC 8901777282168 and an expiration date of September 2023.
The company sold the product nationwide in 35.27 ounce (1 kg) packs.
Salmonella infections
Salmonella is a bacterium that can contaminate many types of food. If salmonella is found in food, it will trigger an immediate recall. People can get sick if they eat or even just touch contaminated food.
The presence of Salmonella will not change the appearance or smell of food. As a result, it is not possible to determine whether a product contains bacteria. Instead of taking risks, you should simply stop drinking.
Salmonellosis can be fatal to young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Bacteria can enter the bloodstream in rare cases, causing additional illnesses. Arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis are possible.
Symptoms may appear as early as 6 hours after eating contaminated foods. But they can also appear up to 6 days later. Most people recover without any treatment.
What to do
Vadial Industries encourages people who have have a recalled product, stop using it. They must immediately dispose of the product or return it to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.
People who have already eaten frozen dessert from recalled batches and are concerned about potential infection should see a doctor.