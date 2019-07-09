Destroyed after the earthquake the road was the attraction in California. PHOTO. VIDEO
Cracks on the road after earthquakes in California have become new tourist attractions. Americans from all over the country come here to make selfi on the background of the ruined road or to shoot a video for your blog. This writes the LA Times.
Christian Flores traveled more than 200 miles (322 km) from San Diego to the Mojave desert to visit a new tourist attraction in southern California.
On highway 178 between Ridgecrest and Tranoi cracks appeared on the road. This has become a new tourist attraction for people from different parts of the country.
Flores couldn’t wait to upload what he did to your YouTube channel.
With 4th of July tourists, geologists and students gather in the once desolate place to see the cracks on highway 178 caused by the recent earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 in California.
“I thought, faults will be much more,’ said 27-year-old Flores. — I mean, how often do earthquakes of this magnitude?”
Flores picked up the stones that he found on the surface, as Souvenirs and carefully put them in the trunk of his car.
“It is absolutely worth it, said another tourist Michelle Beynon. — I think people like to live on the edge. And these cracks show us how vulnerable we all are”.
Center exchange information about earthquakes and the researchers believe that the most noticeable gap surface, discovered so far, was caused by the earthquake of 7.1 points. According to estimates, it can be about 28 miles (45 km) in length. But just about his size will not be known until until the the us geological survey will not have access to the naval air base at China Lake.
While there is a possibility that tourists publish photos and videos to social networks. Cracks on the road plan soon to fix, but even the closure of part of highway 178 and repair crews did not stop the brave souls to get to the faults.
Wide gap surface caused by the earthquake of 7.1, occurred when the land in the area has shifted significantly, both vertically and horizontally. Researchers are not yet sure which of the faults in the area of Small lakes provoked further cracks.
A native of Australia, has already shot the video when his car broke down in the middle of the highway. Dressed in brown boots, khaki shorts and dark blue shirt Hit Williamson looked a little like the late “crocodile hunter” Steve Irwin.
He posted photos and videos to Facebook and Instagram to family and friends also were able to see it.
“Mother nature is an amazing force,” said Williamson.
Williamson also added that he didn’t come here just out of curiosity, but in order to spread some knowledge through social networks — the power of earthquakes.
“California is like my second home,’ said Williamson. I’m worried that Los Angeles was too careless”.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Fourth of July in southern California was recorded tremors of magnitude 6.6. The epicenter was located 18 kilometers North-East of the city of Ridgecrest, the center lies at a depth of 8.7 kilometer.
- The fifth of July in southern California there were hundreds of weaker aftershocks — aftershocks. The power of the majority of the aftershocks was in the range of 2 to 3 points, some in the range of 3 to 4 points.
- It turned out that the early warning system, launched earlier this year as part of the pilot program has not warned residents of Los Angeles about a strong earthquake.
- The evening of July 5 in southern California, an earthquake of magnitude of 7.1, the most powerful in the last 20 years. Tremors were registered in 20:19 local time. The epicenter was located 193 kilometers North of Los Angeles, his focus lies at a depth of ten kilometers.
- Fires, destruction, injury — such were the consequences of the second day of a massive earthquake in California.
- Scientists believe that the ongoing series of aftershocks may cause more than 30,000 new earthquakes (aftershocks) in the next six months.
- What happens if a strong earthquake strike the Los Angeles and San Francisco.