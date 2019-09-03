Destroying and devastating the Bahamas, hurricane Dorian began to move to the United States. PHOTO. VIDEO
Dorian continues to damage the island of Grand Bahama. Because the hurricane delayed over the Bahamas is just 100 miles (160 km) from West-palm-beach — storm paves the way devastation: destroyed houses and claimed the lives of at least five people, including an 8-year-old boy.
“Everywhere we look — everywhere complete destruction,” said a resident of the Bahamas, Sharon Rolle CNN.
The Prime Minister of the Bahamas Hubert of Minnis stated that many homes, businesses, and other buildings were completely or partially destroyed. He called the devastation “unprecedented scale”.
Dorian is now reduced to a storm of category 3 with winds of 120 miles (193 km) per hour. The hurricane will remain constant at the Grand Bahamas island until late Tuesday morning when he starts to move North, said CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford. According to forecasts of the National hurricane center still is expected to be approaching Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday, it will pass very close to the coast of Georgia and South Carolina Wednesday night, and then approach the coast of North Carolina later Thursday.
According to Shackelford, Dorian is no longer a threat to Florida, in terms of landfall, but the coastal communities will still feel the impact.
“Widespread tropical storm gusts, heavy rains and storm surges continues to be projected to the Florida coast for the next couple of days, and this can lead to power outages, floods and other natural disasters,” he said.
The national weather service said Tuesday the state will continue to feel the effects of the storm with expected heavy rains.
“Another band of rain moved inland in the County of palm beach,” said the weather service. “There will be gusty winds and heavy rain and if that rain falls on areas with existing pond water may develop local flood”.
Weather service reported that rain, can flood areas of the Southeast and lower part of the middle Atlantic U.S., will continue until Friday.
Millions of people in Florida, Georgia and Carolina, are under threat of hurricanes and tropical storms. In Florida, where already arrived outside of a group of hurricane, 17 counties are under evacuation.
The County of Indian river said that is concerned that residents refuse to leave. According to major Eric flowers, if these people will be faced with an emergency situation, rescuers will not be able to help if the storm becomes too strong.
“It will be difficult to get to the barrier island after the storm … It’s a slow storm, so we are concerned that people may be there for some time, while Dorian will not pass, and our rescuers can reach them, — the Director of the County emergency Martin Michelle Jones.
According Flightaware.com the beginning of Tuesday was canceled nearly 1,100 flights out of Florida. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an order to evacuate 12 districts, urging residents to leave the city.
“This storm remains a critical threat to Georgia,” said Kemp, according to WSB, a branch of CNN. “This storm is massive. I wouldn’t risk it. He’s not worth it to worry.”
The Governor also ordered 2000 guards of Georgia to assist in preparation for hurricane response and recovery.
The Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster also ordered a mandatory evacuation for the coastal counties, which will come into force on Tuesday at noon.
In the Bahamas because of the element has already killed five people.
68-year-old man in the state died during preparation for the storm. David Allen Bradley was putting up the plywood and fell from the roof due to a strong gust of wind, told CNN the head of the police Department Indialantic Mike Connor.
Bradley was standing on a small ladder, trying to cover up the window of his house on Sunday afternoon. His wife was inside during the incident and ran outside when he heard a noise. By the time when the police arrived, it was too late, said Connor.
Among the five people killed on the Islands, were 8-year-old boy. Ingrid McIntosh has told Eyewitness News that, in her opinion, her grandson drowned. Her 31-year-old daughter found the boy’s body, she told local news publications. She said that her granddaughter was missing, too.
“I saw my grandson about two weeks ago,” said McIntosh. “He said he loves me. He returned to Abaco, turned around and said,” Grandma, I love you.”
On Monday officials of the Bahamas said that it is still difficult to estimate the number of victims amid the ongoing harsh conditions.
“It is unsafe to go outside,” — said the Minister of foreign Affairs of the Bahamas Darren Henfield. “Power lines don’t work. The bulbs are not working. The trees lie on the road. Outdoors is very dangerous.”
Prime Minister Minnis said on Monday evening that the storm will continue to hit the island of Grand Bahama are still “many hours”.
“We know that many people are in serious trouble,” he said. “We pray for their safety and will provide assistance as soon as possible”.