Destroys homes and lives: fire in California caused a mass evacuation and state of emergency
On Friday in the Northern foothills of the valley of San Fernando formed a devastating fire that destroyed 7,500 acres, burned at least 31 structure, including houses, and forced local residents to flee to than it was.
Saddleridge Fire broke out around 9 p.m. Thursday on the North side of route 210 in Sylmar. Due to strong winds, it quickly spread to the West, porter Ranch and other towns and cities. During peak activity the fire was spreading at a rate of about 800 acres per hour. Firefighters control the fire with only 13%, reports the LA Times.
In connection with the rapid spread of the fire was declared a mandatory evacuation, affecting approximately 23,000 homes. Residents of other communities were asked to prepare for evacuation at any moment. It all depends on the wind direction.
“The decision to warn the population to evacuate in the early stages is of great importance, allowing firefighters to protect property from fire,” said Deputy fire chief County of Los Angeles, Dave Richardson.
However, the chief of police of Los Angeles, Michelle Moore said, he saw the homeowners left to fight the raging fire on their property, using a garden hose. He urged residents to evacuate on order.
“These people are not only exposed himself to the immediate threat, but put who provided first aid, such as police and firefighters, in the same dangerous condition due to our need and desire to go and try to save them,” Moore said.
The mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti and Governor Gavin Newsom because of the fire imposed a state of emergency. Newsom statement also applies to fires in riverside County. The Governor’s office said it received a Federal grant to help offset the cost of fire suppression.
According to officials, one firefighter received a slight injury to his eye while fighting the fire, and a man aged 50 years, died of a heart attack during a call with the firefighters on Friday, October 11. The authorities were unable to confirm reports that the man tried to extinguish the fire from his house before dying.
Fox News writes about the two victims.
Thousands of firefighters from different agencies continued to attack the fire with air and earth. Thick smoke was covering the valley of San Fernando, while motorists tried to avoid the freeway. This caused numerous traffic jams.
Helicopters and firefighting amphibious aircraft, known as the “superscooper”, soared into the air, dropping water, while ground teams equipped with bulldozers, prokopeva of a line of containment on the nearby slopes, to slow the spread of fire.
Despite the fact that weather conditions improved, the low humidity and North-easterly winds could still pose a problem for firefighters. Officials believe that it will take several days to get the flames under full control.
Meanwhile, the wind continues to drive the fire into residential areas in porter Ranch, and farther West in less populated areas, approaching rocky Peak Park, near the Ventura County line, said the captain Branden Silverman, the representative of the LAFD.
According to Silverman, porter Ranch is now a “hot spot”.
At night, the fire spread quickly that firefighters and police do not have time to warn residents.
Ranch porter in the darkness stood a man, looking like a wave of ember flock to the two-story house, adjoining to the slope of the hill on Sheffield way. The flames broke out behind the building.
“This is my house,” he said. He came 15 minutes early.
Pulse the impetuous flames caught many by surprise.
After husband went to bed on Thursday evening at their home in Granada hills, Patricia the Struk turned on the news and learned about the fire. 79-year-old retired nurse felt bad when I watched the transmission of Calimesa thinking about family 90 miles from home, whose homes were in danger.
“Your house may disappear in five minutes. I can’t watch. Too awful,” she recalls.
She went to the kitchen and put his empty glass in the sink. Then looked up. Through the window of her kitchen she saw a glowing red semicircle on the hills.
“Oh my God! she said. In the Sylmar fire.”
She hurried to Wake her husband, 77-year-old Edward, who uses a wheelchair, alerting him that they may have to evacuate. She Packed their meds and threw everything we needed in the back of the van, but noticed that the fire seemed a little less.
Officials do not come knocking or screaming, “Evacuate now!” in the speakers, as it was during previous fires in the area, but Patricia continued to check outside. Around 11:30 PM, when a bright red flame engulfed the hillside, 200 meters from their home, she stormed into the bedroom.
“Get up! she said to her husband. — Collected.”
Edward put on his shoes and sat in a wheelchair. Outside ash rained down on the house where they lived for 45 years.
When they left, Patricia realized that I forgot the most important medicine husband is an anticoagulant, but it was too late to go back. She also thought about memories associated with their home. She thought about his two grandchildren, now teenagers, and how they learned to swim in the pool in the backyard. She thought about that time when they came after school to do homework or help to care for her tomatoes. She thought about all the holidays when she was making Fudge in the kitchen.
Around 8:30 Friday morning neighbor called and said he managed to get closer to their home. The air was still full of smoke, but the house seemed safe, he told her. Patricia became easier. But she knows that the embers can quickly change the situation.
SIS of Merkerson first noticed the orange glow in the living room of his three-story house in porter Ranch about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. She had heard that Grand hills raging fire, but thought she was at a safe distance.
She checked the TV news, but the evacuation order was not. In any case, Merkerson began to pack things: drugs, small safe with important papers, a change of clothes and a couple of bananas.
About 2 o’clock in the morning of Merkerson looked out the window and saw flames. The mandatory evacuation order followed in a few minutes.
“I started knocking on doors of all my neighbors because I know that they sleep”, she said.
“I knocked and knocked. About eight of them I woke. They all looked at me like I was crazy,” adds the woman.
44-year-old Mitso Mendoza was asleep, when he heard the alarm. She was sleepy and didn’t check your phone. But then, at about midnight, she woke up to the smell of smoke in their home on a Ranch porter. Then came another warning.
“Mandatory evacuation” — it says. She panicked.
“Okay, calm down, calm down — said the 51-year-old Roberto Mendoza. — Let’s make a plan”.
The couple caught their four young children and their English bulldog. They Packed a change of clothes for the children and their passports and headed to the garage, which quickly filled with smoke.
Their street was filled with humming machines, as people tried to warn all still sleeping neighbors. The family went to the recreation center Granada Hills and spent the night there.
