Destroys the tumor: how turmeric can give hope in the fight against cancer
According to scientific review, a compound found in turmeric, can open up new methods of dealing with cancer, writes the Daily Mail.
The researchers say that anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of turmeric means that the plant can stop the development of tumors.
The researchers analyzed nearly 5,000 studies and found that turmeric blocked the growth of eight types of cancer in laboratory conditions.
The results showed that it is effective in the treatment of cancer of the breast, lungs, blood, stomach, pancreas, intestine, bone marrow and prostate.
Scientists from temple University in Philadelphia say that curcumin prevents the delivery of nutrients in the tumor. It also prevents the death of healthy cells, blocking cancer cells from the release of harmful proteins.
Scientists came to the conclusion that the curcumin pigment in turmeric that gives it color, can “provide an effective drug for the treatment of cancer, alone or in combination with other agents.” It is widely used in Oriental medicine and studied for its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic action.
Scientists from Temple University hope their results will serve as an impetus for more clinical studies of the effect of curcumin on cancer.
The therapeutic use of spices has been shown in multiple chronic diseases, including high blood pressure and liver disease. Some experiments have also shown that it can help to speed up recovery after surgery and to cure arthritis.
In the last review, the researchers, led by Dr. Antonio Giordano, a pathologist from temple, studied the curcumin research, published in 1924. They found 12 595 articles about the connection, but reduced them to 4 738, which specifically addressed its impact on cancer.
In an article published in the journal Nutrients, the authors state: “the Search for new effective medicines that can fight cancer, remains a challenge for many scientists. Natural organisms (e.g. plants, bacteria, fungi) provide many active molecules that can be applied in medicine for treatment of many diseases. As reported in this review, curcumin has antitumor ability, influencing various cellular signal pathways, including growth factors, [the transport of nutrients and the destruction of healthy cells]”.
However, they warn that it is not a wonder drug, as previous studies have shown that curcumin causes a number of side effects, including diarrhea, vomiting and headaches.
Curcumin is also poorly absorbed by the body, which limits its effectiveness in the treatment of cancer.
The representative of the British Agency for research on cancer said, “There is some evidence that curcumin, a substance in turmeric can kill cancer cells in some types of cancer. But we need more research.
I think he is able to kill cancer cells and inhibit growth. It has the best effects on breast cancer, colon cancer, stomach cancer and cancer cells of the skin.
Currently, people have no clear evidence that turmeric or curcumin can prevent or treat cancer.”