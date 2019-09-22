DETACH the band has released a new video and prepared a surprise to his fans
Group DETACH have published a concert video for a track from the album D. R. A. M. A, and also announced that soon fans are in for unplugged.
Track Light Up The Fire was not chosen by chance — one of the most energetic DETACH from, and their performances often they begin with him.
“This summer was incredible! 17 speeches about fifteen thousand miles on the road and not less than thirty thousand people under the stage, who sang with us in unison! We have collected the most vivid memories and now I want to share them with you! Embrace much everyone who raided as driving and emotional, as we are!”-
commented the band.
According to the band, they now close sat down to create the acoustic program. Will radically transform the songs from the new album and old hits, which they performed live for many years:
“This fall you waiting for acoustic live, acoustic album and, of course, acoustic concerts. Will be beautiful, touching, romantic, gentle.”
8 December will be a DETACH ACOUSTIC SHOW at the capital club Caribbean. Tickets are already on sale.