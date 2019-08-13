Details became known about the new Land Rover Defender
Became known new details about Land Rover Defender next generation, which will premiere in September at the Frankfurt motor show.
Car sales will begin in 2020.
According to the publication Autocar, the SUV will be available with air suspension. The basis of the Defender will fall aluminum monocoque, which is already used on the new Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Discovery.
Thus he will undergo a substantial modernization – in particular, the engineers reinforce the subframes and suspension arms.
In addition, the SUV will use the special settings for all-wheel drive system, and signature system using the off-road Terrain Response. As before, the Land Rover Defender will get both three-and five-door modification.
The SUV will lose the V8 engines in the line units will include petrol and diesel engines with four and six cylinders. The engines will be paired with an automatic transmission.