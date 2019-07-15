Detained contender for the title of “king of” thieves ‘ world Siscan: what do we know
In the night of Monday, July 15, at his home in the village of Popovka Ramenskoye near Moscow employees of FSB of Russia detained a 54-year-old “thief in law” Oleg Shishkanov, better known in the criminal environment as Shishkin or Oleg Ramenskaya. This writes the news Agency “Prime Crime”.
It is reported that during the arrest one of the close shishkanova Edward Ferrets — resisted and broke the operative leg.
According to the source, the detention shishkanova carried out within investigation of criminal case about abduction and murder in the night from 20 to 21 February 2012 a Deputy of the legislative Assembly of the Ramensky district of Tatiana Sidorova and the three nearest members of her family. It shishkanova, who I lost after years of conducting joint Affairs, there was a conflict, the consequence considers as the customer of a crime.
In addition, the detainee charged under the new article 210.1 of the criminal code (holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy).
At the same time with the arrest of Oleg Shishkanov refused to undress and show investigators the tattoos, writes mk.ru.
As the newspaper notes, tattoos of Shishkina law enforcement officers would be able to install it is a kingpin or not.
According to the Agency “Prime Crime”, a native of Ramenskoye Oleg Shishkanov is one of the most famous and influential “Slavic” thieves “in the act” and belongs to the elite of the Russian underworld. Your still the only period — 10 years for the murder Shishkanov did in the 80s. After the “coronation” in 1992 to criminal liability Shishkanov never involved. Last time the police detained him 23 years ago. Now if shishkanova fault is proved, the rest of the thief “in the act” can be held in prison.
As previously reported “FACTS”, after the murder of Ded Hasan of Shishkina even predicted in the new “kings” of “thieves in law”. However, it did not happen, and now due to continued pressure on criminals by the authorities, both in Russia and in neighboring countries, the issue of leadership is relegated to second plan.
