Detained in North Korea an Australian student freed
In Korea has released Australian student Alec Sigli, who was detained by the local authorities at the end of June. Currently, the man has left the territory of North Korea and is located in China, reports TV channel “360” citing foreign media.
It is noted that the Aussie has already managed to exchange a few words with the reporters who greeted him at Peking airport. In the main student speech consisted of interjections.
The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison in social networks has confirmed the release of a compatriot. According to him, the young man is safe and feels good. The father of Australian Gary Sigli also told reporters that talked to the son, who said that he was waiting at home.
In Sigli, the DPRK was engaged in own project – educational tours Tongil Tours. The young man was a tour guide and was the only Australian citizen who until recently lived and worked in North Korea.