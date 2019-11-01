Detects cancer at early stages: Ukrainian student won “gold” at the international…
Students of the minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (MANU) successfully participated in one of the most prestigious international competitions of young researchers MOSTRATEC-2019, which took place in Brazil. This “fact” reported in a press-service MANU. A gold medal was awarded student of National medical University. Bogomolets Olga Was Arousal. It is dedicated to the detection of cancer at early stages. Note that your method for the detection of cancer disease she presented last spring in the U.S. at the world science competition Intel ISEF-2019. Then took fourth place and received financial support for the continuation of the work. It is important to note that Olga helped wounded soldiers in the hospital of Mariupol.
Third place in the competition in MOSTRATEC-2019 took a first-year student of the National technical University of Ukraine “KPI” named after Sikorsky, Dmitry Solomianik. He introduced the method of waste disposal.
. Her invention aims to ensure that automation has helped to save children and animals left in locked cars.
“FACTS” also wrote that a team of Minor Academy of Sciences participated in the “genius Olympiad” in the United States. And the student of Transcarpathia Valentine Frecka received a gold award, presented a method for the production of paper from the fallen leaves.
