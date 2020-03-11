Determined 75% of the semi-finalists of the Cup of Ukraine on football
In the framework of the quarterfinals of the Ukrainian Cup was held on three fight.
Dynamo Kyiv at NSC “Olimpiyskiy” took “Alexandria” and achieved the minimal victory 1:0.
We add that the capital club with 55 minutes played in the minority – a second yellow card received by the Ghanaian Abdul Kadiri.
The main time ended in a goalless draw. In overtime substitute Victor Tsygankov scored a goal and led Dynamo to the semifinals.
Another quarterfinal was held in Sumy. “Alliance” from Lime Valley, “Mariupol” had a high-scoring match, in which the stronger was the representative of the Ukrainian Premier League, 4:2.
Two representatives of the First League – “Meany” and “Ingulets” could not determine a winner in regulation and extra time in another quarter – final 1:1.
The lottery nerves were stronger among the players, “Minaya” – 6:5.
Tomorrow, March 12, will decide the last semifinalist in the match “Desna” – “Shakhtar Donetsk”.