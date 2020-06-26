Determined Bundesliga Player of the year
Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski has been voted player of the Bundesliga season 2019/2020, according to the official Twitter of the League.
In addition to the 31-year-old pole to the list of nominees included his partner in the Munich club Serge Gnabry, Jadon Sancho and Erling Holland (both Borussia Dortmund), Amin Harith (Schalke) and Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) and Kai Havers (“Bayer”).
This season Lewandowski scored in the Bundesliga a record for a foreigner 33 goals.
Tomorrow Bayern will complete another 8 years “Golden” for a season in the Bundesliga away match against Wolfsburg.