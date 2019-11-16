Determined half of the participants of the final tournament of Euro-2020 (video)
Decided on the eve of the two teams, secured the participation in the finals of the European championship 2020.
The most unpredictable was the fight for the second ticket in group F – the first place in the group booked the Spaniards.
In Bucharest at the “National” team Romania took the Swedes. Before this match the Romanians were behind the Scandinavians in 1 point and to continue struggle for an exit for Euro 2020 wards Cosmin contra had certainly win.
But goals from Marcus Berg and Robin Quaison scored in the first half provided the visitors with a victory, and with it a ticket to the Euro.
The neighbors of the Swedes in the Scandinavian Peninsula Finns, the task was easier.
To exit from group wards Markku Kanerva was enough to beat home a modest team of Liechtenstein, which they easily did. Double forward “Norwich” Teemu Pukki and ball Yasse Tuominen Finnish national team secured second place in group J.
And the first place with 100% result: 9 games, 9 wins, have secured the Italian national team, in last round won away Bosnia and Herzegovina 3:0.
Thus, known exactly half of the participants in the finals of Euro 2020.
In addition to the team of Ukraine, the Euro broke through England, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Finland, France, Czech Republic and Sweden.