Determined location of the UFC in mixed martial arts, which is scheduled for may 9
Tony Ferguson (left) and Justin Geydzhi
The UFC 249 will be held may 9 in the “sunshine state” – Florida, according to MMA Fighting.
The exact location is still unknown, says the publication.
The soldiers initially will go to Jacksonville, and then move to an unnamed place. Also is selling access to viewing the competition date is may 9th. Plans promotion campaigns are not public, so the sources did not disclose their names.
The main fight of the evening should be a match between the Americans Tony Ferguson (28 fights, 25 wins and 3 losses) and Justin Geydzhi (23 fights, 21 wins and 2 losses). Last replaced Habib Nurmagomedov in the role of rival Ferguson.
Recall the original UFC 249 it was planned to hold on April 18 in Brooklyn, new York, before it was moved to the resort Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California.
However, the event was officially postponed earlier this month due to concerns about the ongoing pandemic of coronavirus.