Determined opponent of Dynamo in the third qualifying round of the Champions League

In the headquarters of UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland hosted the draw for the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

With this round of the fight in the tournament comes Dynamo.

The people of Kiev had a lot to play with Belgian “Brugge”.

The first match will take place on 6-7 August and return on the 13th. The first match Dinamo will play on the road.

Recall that in October last year in the Belgian football broke the corruption scandal: police have arrested the coach of “Bruges”, was also detained and a judge.