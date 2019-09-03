Determined preliminary date of the battle Lomachenko for the title of absolute champion
Bob Arum and Vasyl Lomachenko
World champion at lightweight, WBA, WBO, WBC Vasyl Lomachenko confidently beaten track of his godfather – the former absolute world champion Alexander Usik, and, after his victory over Luke Campbell is just a step in order to win the title of absolute world champion.
Vasily promoter Bob Arum said the tentative date for a unification bout.
While Arum said that before the end of the year, this match would be unlikely.
“Unification match didn’t come out until next year, because the fight Commies – Lopez will be held only in December.
So we are now working hard to arrange Basil one more fight, and after, in March or April of 2020 will make the battle for the title of absolute world champion. Believe me, Lomachenko superstar”, – quotes the Manager of iFL TV.