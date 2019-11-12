Determined the nominees for the best goal of 2019 in Ukraine (video)
FFU
The Ukrainian football Association has identified 11 candidates for the best goal of 2019 in Ukraine.
The list of candidates for authorship of the best goal 2019 in Ukraine:
- Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine national team)
- Vladislav Klimenko (Ingulets)
- Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo)
- Denis Kozhanov (Volyn)
- Joel Abu Hanna (Dawn)
- Nadezhda Ivanchenko (women’s national team of Ukraine U-17)
- Victor Tsygankov (Ukraine national team)
- Ivan Gljiva (Crystal)
- Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- George Chitaishvili (Ukraine U-20)
- Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine national team)
The voting will last until November 25 and the winner will be named on December 2 in the framework of ceremony “Football stars of Ukraine-2019”.
Goals of applicants can be seen on the official page of the UAF on Facebook.