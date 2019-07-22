Detox diets dangerous – the doctors

Detox diets have become very popular in recent years, especially among the population of large cities. But doctors warn that these diets can carry a mortal danger.

As told by the endocrinologist Vadim Krylov, the so-called detox, is extremely harmful to human health.

“In this diet, a person drinks a large quantity smoothies and juices.CE believe these programs are favorable for cleansing the body.

But it’s not. The fact that they are fast carbs, which are able to provoke inflammation, and used in smoothies Himalayan salt full content of toxins”, — said the doctor.

He was supported by nutriciology Alexey Kalintsev. He called detox programs are a marketing ploy and deception of consumers.

“It is nothing, as a popular party interest for the Nouveau riche. While it is fashionable and in trend,” he added.