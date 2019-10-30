Detox drinks that burn fat while you sleep: cheap cocktail cleanse your liver and burn 15 pounds in a month!
Drink to clean the liver!
Eight out of 10 people are not even aware about the danger of internal (visceral, abdominal, abdominal) fat in the abdominal area. Is this fat deep in the abdominal cavity, under the abdominal muscles. And accumulates around internal organs, disrupting their work. Visceral fat creates a huge burden on the liver.
Clearing the cookies
It is believed that in the liver is burned the highest amount of fat. This organ converts excess dietary fat to cholesterol, and then in bile, which is excreted through the intestines. Received dietary excess fat accumulate in liver cells and are deposited in them. Metabolism slows, weight increases.
There is a vicious circle. Damaged liver cells are unable to properly regulate the metabolic processes. In the result, nutrients are converted into fat. The liver, instead of destroying fat cells accumulate them. And mainly in the abdominal cavity and in the abdomen.
Care of the liver should not be ad hoc and permanent. This does not have to be on a strict diet. To improve the functioning of the liver by using special medications to cleanse the liver. Perhaps some easier to buy them in pharmacies, they are not an important value. But, in my opinion, more safe and no less effective are natural remedies.
Today we will teach you to make healthy smoothies for detoxification of the liver. And because the liver is actively working during the night, to drink the beverages before bedtime. Before you begin cleansing check with your doctor. Perhaps some of the components you are contraindicated.
DRINKS TO CLEANSE THE LIVER
1. Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle is a unique plant hepatoprotector. This plant No. 1 to cleanse the liver at home. The nutrients from the seeds of milk Thistle protect liver cells and promote their recovery.
To prepare a drink, you’ll need 30 g of the ground seeds. Pour them with 0,5 liters of cold water and boil on a slow fire to reduce the volume by half. Strain and 2 tbsp. of the resulting broth dissolve 200 ml of warm water. Drink before bed.
2. Oatmeal
Start preparing the drink in the morning. Pour 1 tbsp of oats 200 ml of boiling water. In the evening strain the infusion and add 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/3 tsp of turmeric. Divide the drink into two doses: the first 30 minutes before dinner and a second time for 30 minutes before bedtime.
3. Ginger
250 ml of warm water, add 1/3 tsp of grated ginger, 1 tsp fresh lemon juice and 1 tsp honey. Let steep 15 minutes and drink an hour before bedtime. At elevated pressures to consume the drink is impossible.
4. Beet
Cleanse 4 beets peeled and cut into large cubes. Pour 2 liters of cold water. Bring to boil and boil to reduce the volume in 3 times. Strain the resulting broth and take 3/4 a Cup before bedtime.
5. Herbal
In equal parts mix herbs: chamomile, St. John’s wort, birch buds and flowers immortelle. 1 tablespoon of prepared mixture pour 500 ml of water and insist in a thermos night. The resulting drink take 1 glass before bedtime.
The liver is the main filter of the body. To get rid of belly fat, you should add to your diet foods that stimulate the burning process of fat cells.