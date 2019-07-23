Detox for bowel: what do you want?
Today it is popular to perform a detox, which leads to purgation, getting rid of various digestive problems. But is it necessary? And whether good use? Magicforum will tell the truth about detox for your colon.
How does the gut?
The colon is an important organ in the digestive process. He has to perform a rather complex function, the purification of the body. Food from the stomach goes directly to the small intestine, the inner surface of which is covered with short hairs, which this part of the body resembles velvet. Through the villi food, disassembled into molecules, absorbed into the blood stream and is carried with the blood throughout the body. That is not decomposed, that is, the fiber and fiber food moves down the intestine and into the large Department, which is at the mercy of bacteria.
Intestine alternates between contraction and relaxation. It promotes the lump of undigested substances to the rectum. Bacteria at this time continue to work, getting food, even just a little of nutrients. In the end we can conclude that everything that eats people, is used as building materials. In other words, the toilet is garbage: cholesterol, dead cells, residues of enzymes, and so on.
And do I need detox?
In fact, the gut works very smoothly. That is why some people, the question is, do I need to detox. Some use this procedure for weight loss, others think that it will improve the skin, while others plan to improve body odor. There is one huge “but” in such a procedure, enemas and other laxative substances washed out from the gut absolutely everything — both useful and not. However, these substances should soon leave the body.
Moreover, such detox intestines can cause disruption in the microbiota, which doctors call a separate and independent “authority”. Under the detox usually understand the methods of washing, cleansing of the intestinal tract to get rid of toxins, lose weight and achieve pure and beautiful skin. However, the toxins are harmful substances. In the absence of a physician in the detox makes no sense.
If a person wants to lose weight, it is necessary first to establish its power. The diet should be more fiber. But we must remember that different foods contain different types of dietary fiber. That is why due to the fact that eating only vegetables can cause discomfort and others actually come weight loss. To achieve the desired effect, it is necessary to stimulate the growth of all bacteria and certain.
Medikforum