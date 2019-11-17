Deuce again: the web joke on a photo of one of the leaders of “public Servants” in Parliament
November 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Thursday, November 14, the network had published a funny photo of a member of the “Servant of the people” David Arakhamiya in the Verkhovna Rada during his communication with journalists.
The picture on his page in Facebook posted the journalist Dan Spring.
Photo Arakhamiya in an interesting pose, with downcast eyes and folded hands, apparently, silent. At the same time, members of the press that surrounded the MP, require a review.
Commentators under the photo was a joke on the subject of his posture and humor to speculate on the prerequisites for such a situation.