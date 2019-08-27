Deutsche Bank is caught in a scandal with the employment of children of Russian officials
German Bank Deutsche Bank is forced to pay more than $ 16 million fine to settle charges of corruption put forward by the Commission on securities and stock exchanges of the USA.
According to Reuters, the Commission on securities and stock exchanges of the USA has revealed that Deutsche Bank had hired low-skilled or unskilled relatives of the Russian and Chinese officials. That the Bank violated American Law on corruption abroad.
Bank employees allegedly forged documentation to make it possible to hide the incompetence of employees from Russia and China.
We are talking about between 2006 and 2014.
The audit Commission revealed that since 2009, the Bank has the daughter of a Russian Deputy Minister. First she took a temporary job in the Moscow branch. After four months the Bank has not received the agreement with the Russian government, which had planned to. After that, the daughter of Deputy Minister was transferred to London for a permanent job. 10 days later the Bank received a proposal to participate in the placement of Eurobonds worth 2 billion euros signed by the girl’s father. According to the Russian newspaper “Vedomosti”, we are talking about the daughter of a former Deputy Minister of Finance Dmitry Pankin.
In addition, in 2010, Deutsche Bank hired the son of a top Manager of the Russian company at the request of the top Manager, although there were doubts about the competence of the candidate. Two months later he was transferred back to Moscow. In the personnel Department said that he did not go to work, cheated on the exam and jeopardize the reputation of the company.
