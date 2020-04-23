Develop and have fun from the comfort of your sofa: online events for the weekend (24-26 April)
Travel, literature, cinema, education and self — improvement- the Internet gives us a lot of opportunities, and quarantine gives a lot of free time. Let’s spend it with benefit to the career or emotional state. Select an event to your taste!
So, new Yorkers offer to go to the online tour of the British Museum or the Tretyakov gallery, as well as learn how to manage your savings on the course “ABC of Finance”.
Miami’s residents can take a virtual trip to a national Park “Kenickie fjords” in Alaska, read classical literature in English or take a course of photography from Nikon.
In Los Angeles you should pay attention to the English course on media literacy and online course “History of cinema” or to admire the terrible, but fascinating sharks in the pool.
In the San Francisco Bay Area you can take a course in graphic design, take a tour of the Carlsbad caverns or to improve their personal effectiveness.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Because of quarantine measures in connection with the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the situation on the organizers ‘ websites.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark