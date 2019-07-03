Developed a new orientation program for grade 10 (PHOTO)

Ontario’s plan to implement a new training programme on career guidance for 10th class, which will include financial literacy, including the development of a plan for financing your first year after high school.

The new Minister of education of the province of Lecce, Steven (Stephen Lecce) provided updated training program on Tuesday at York University in Toronto.

Lecce announced that the mandatory course will focus on “monetizing skills” and the jobs of the future in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Talking about the program, he also stopped and that it has a section telling about how work may impact activity in social networks and how to protect their privacy on the Internet.

A new curriculum, which should come into force in September, will also be a deeper study of financial management.

In the document describing the expected results of the curriculum States that students will be asked to develop a budget for the first year after graduation and to compare various forms of borrowing to pay tuition at their chosen school, for example, student loans provided by the province.