Developed an application that “body” of the girls in the photo
Last week, the network appeared the new app DeepNude, which “strips” of women. According to the publication, the neural network generates a picture so women look naked.
In publishing anonymously spoke with the Creator of DeepNude who called himself Alberto. According to him, in the creation he used a special algorithm, operating on the principle of x-ray glasses. The program has been downloaded 10 thousand photos of naked women. Through these images he generated the code and then, if you upload a photo with clothes on, the program gives Nude.
“I started the program about two years ago. First learned how to turn day photos to night. Then I realized that it is possible to turn the “dressed” picture in a naked…Over time I checked and I got interesting results,” – said the programmer.
Alberto noticed that the program changes only until the female image, but he plans to test and masculine image. .
Meanwhile, human rights activists are already calling this the application unacceptable and an invasion of privacy.
We will remind, earlier it was reported that the app Snapchat has added a new filter in the photos to change the male face to female and Vice versa.