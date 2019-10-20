Diabetes: 10 products that provide stable blood sugar levels
Water and apples to walnuts: a number of products have a positive effect on blood sugar levels, and they are therefore particularly suitable for diabetics.
Walnuts. A handful of walnuts a day can reduce the amount of harmful LDL cholesterol in the blood. Useful saturated fats, which have long been digested, these nuts can also stabilise blood sugar.
Apples. Contained in apples pectin (a type of dietary fiber) contributes to the fact that the body regulates the level of sugar in the blood.
Blueberries. Periodic use of a handful of blueberries acts as medicine: the contained phytochemicals flavonoids reduce the level of inflammation, which is associated with the development of diabetes.
Oats. There are many good reasons to start your day with oatmeal. One of them: the increase of blood sugar following the consumption of oats is slow and evenly — ideal for diabetics.
Rhubarb. Contains almost no sugar and carbohydrates. As a result, the blood sugar level after the rhubarb remains almost constant. But when the kidney stones is necessary to refuse him.
Okra. Its green pods are also good to stabilize the level of glucose in the blood.
Legumes. Peas, beans, lentils contain a lot of fiber, which does not rise to the level of blood sugar after eating.
The bulgur. Cereals legumes have a similar effect.
Jerusalem artichoke. Contains non-digestible fiber, inulin, thanks to which a long saturates and at the same time ensures stable blood sugar levels. In addition, regular intake of Jerusalem artichoke prevents overweight.
Tea and water. The perfect drink for diabetics because they have no influence or almost no influence on the blood sugar level.