‘Diabetes in the United States – a death sentence’: why the participants ‘insulin caravan’ travel to Canada for medicine
The high price of insulin across the country, forcing people with insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes to go to Canada, where vital medication is 10 times cheaper. Last weekend in the border set off a new “insulin caravan.” CBS News spoke with the participants.
From 2012 to 2016, the price of insulin in the USA nearly doubled. Last weekend, about a dozen people boarded the bus from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and drove 817 miles (1315 km) to London, Ontario in Canada, to purchase the drug without which they will not survive.
“For us, insulin is like air. We need it like oxygen,” said deb Sauter, who lives with type 1 diabetes for 46 years.
She is using three vials of insulin per month. Even with insurance she pays over 700 dollars a month for medicines, without which it will die.
“Even with insurance is very alarming, if the refrigerator only one or two of the bottle,” she said.
The passengers of this bus has traveled more than thousand kilometers. But for them it is not about distance — it’s much more serious. They went to Canada, where almost a hundred years ago, insulin was first developed and introduced to man.
“For some people, type 1 diabetes, diagnosed in 2019 in America, becomes a death sentence,” said Quinn Nystrom, who coordinated the trip.
This is the second caravan in Canada for the last two months. According to the post, in the US, one bottle costs $ 340, while in Canada it is only 30 dollars. The only difference was the drugs, she said, the point of purchase.
In may, a similar caravan had already crossed the canadian border. This time joined by more people. People are forced to travel from the USA to neighboring Mexico and Canada to buy drugs at reasonable prices, and they will continue it in the future, the woman added in an interview with Reuters.
Most of the participants of the caravan bought a three-month supply of insulin, thus saving around 3,000 dollars each. Total savings from travel amounted to about 15-20 thousand dollars, according to Voice of America.
Insulin is cheaper in Canada primarily because the country has a state healthcare system, the government negotiates prices with pharmaceutical companies and restricts these prices. In the US the drug manufacturers conduct individual negotiations with private insurers on pricing for uninsured individuals.
Approximately 7.5 million Americans with diabetes alive only by insulin. The drug is mainly supplied by three companies that offer their own programmes of patient care.
One of these three companies, Novo Nordisk, said: “We recognise that our healthcare system is broken… We know that more needs to be done to ensure availability of insulin, and we strive to be part of the solution”.
Some States are taking their own steps to reduce the cost. Florida passed a law that would legally imported from Canada into the state large quantities of medications, and Colorado has restricted the cost of insulin at the level of $ 100 a month.
Nystrom believes that the issue should not be politically controversial.
“There are Republicans-diabetics, there are Democrats-diabetics, and we are all struggling to provide insulin to those in need, she said. — For me it’s a human rights issue”.
Nystrom says she’s lucky she can go to a neighboring country, and yet is not the solution.
“A trip to Canada is not the long-term solution, she said. Is like to stick a band-aid on a gunshot wound.”