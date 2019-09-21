Diabetes, temperature, and other causes of excessive sweating
Sweating is normal for the body. But sometimes the sweating is too stressed. What are the reasons?
An extensive dinner or alcohol
Hot, hearty meals makes increase perspiration. The same applies to drinking alcohol.
Temperature
The temperature of the environment increases sweating. If it’s 30 degrees, it is not surprising that you have been sweating. Also elevated it can be in raising body temperature as a result of some disease like influenza or the common cold.
Sport
Due to the physical activity aktiviziruyutsya circulation. As a result, there is sweating.
Stress
Often sweating is a consequence of stress. Because this condition occurs the release of hormones aktiviziruyutsya blood circulation, which stand out pheromones. Sweat can be a protective reaction of the body.
Thyroid disease
Hyperthyroidism is a disease of the thyroid gland activates the metabolism, blood circulation, increases sweating. In this case the sweating will be intensified. Therefore, when suspicion of the disease, it is better to consult a doctor.
Menopause
At problems age-related decline and extinction of female hormones it is very likely sweating.
Chronic intoxication
With increased perspiration, which lasts a long time and has nothing to do with the above reasons, there is a risk that we are talking about the chronic intoxication of the organism. It is influenced by many factors, including pesticides, industrial plastic, xenobiotics in different forms.
Violation of the microbiome and microflora
This applies to gut and skin microbiome. Pathogenic microorganisms will die and a lot of toxins that the body needs to withdraw. He will do so through sweat. Therefore, sweating is quite possible, sometimes with sour or unpleasant odor.
A violation of carbohydrate metabolism
In particular, we are talking about pre-diabetes and diabetes type 2. In such cases, sweating is increased, which is associated with the accumulation and excretion of a large number of endogenous toxins.
Tumors
Some tumors, particularly at later stages, can cause intoxication. In the end, you may sweating.
Medikforum