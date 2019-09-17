Diabetes: who are most at risk
The researchers found a link between body type and the risk of developing diabetes. Read on to find out more.
The researchers concluded that women-owners of the figure “Apple” have a higher risk of diabetes than those whose shape resembles a pear.
The fact that visceral (abdominal) fat is extremely dangerous for health. He provokes the development of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and many other dangerous diseases.
Experts have established that each recruited kilograms visceral fat increases the risk of developing type II diabetes in women more than seven times. The same amount of fat in men increases the probability of occurrence of the disease a little more than two times.
The reason for the fat accumulation in the waist area scientists call a sedentary lifestyle. To “reset” it, experts recommend to do the following things:
Aerobic exercise
Running, spinning classes, aerobics, etc. These exercises reduce resistance to insulin, reduce the amount of enzymes in the liver and stabilize triglyceride levels in the blood. Instead of power loads give preference to aerobic exercises — they are much more efficient.
Useful products
Include in your diet legumes, chicken breast, broccoli, natural yoghurt, avocado and onions. These products will help “accelerate” metabolism that will speed up weight loss.
More fiber
It contains oats, barley, nuts, seeds, beans, peas, and some fruits and vegetables. Scientists say that switching to a diet rich in fiber reduces visceral fat by 3.7%.