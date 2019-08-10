Diabetic patients facing pancreatic cancer
Research has shown that even pre-diabetes seriously increases the risk of developing pancreatic cancer.
In the journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, a study was published by South Korean scientists, who spoke about the connection between blood sugar levels and the development of cancer of the pancreas.
In most patients pancreatic cancer is detect is already at a late stage. This happens for several reasons: the pancreas is “closed” by the larger bodies, so even with current technology it is difficult to detect any abnormalities and specific symptoms often do not arise. According to the Ministry of health, in Russia, pancreatic cancer is the most deadly, killing nearly 40% of patients.
On the relationship between blood sugar level and pancreatic cancer has long been known. But, as found by Korean scientists at risk not only for diabetics, but in General all who have level of blood sugar beyond the norm for a long time.
Scientists studied data on the health status of 25 million people. As it turned out, patients with diabetes the risk of pancreatic cancer increased twice as compared to those who do not have this disease. While prediabetes – a condition in which diabetes had developed, but there are corresponding changes increases the risk of pancreatic cancer by 50%.
The authors of the study concluded that the most important thing in the prevention of pancreatic cancer – time to identify high blood sugar and control it.