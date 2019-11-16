Diamond: Nadya Dorofeeva stirred hot photos
The soloist of group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva pleased with followers on Instagram a new sexy picture. We will remind, earlier Dorofeeva admitted that he suffered from complications after the flu.
In the picture she poses in front of the mirror looking at her reflection.
The star is dressed very frivolously, despite the fact that all the “strategic places” hidden creative top with rhinestones and high panties, effectively emphasizing the wasp waist Nadi.
“It’s good to be naughty,” pointedly signed the singer his photo.
In the comments fans called her extremely sexy.
“Nadya, you Shine brighter than all the diamonds, the most beautiful,” wrote one of the followers of the star.
“The snow, the gentle” — there were other epithets fan.
Earlier, their Nude photos posted to the network a star of the TV series “Daddy’s daughters” Miroslava Karpovich, as well as the outrageous singer Svetlana Loboda.
