Diamonds instead of tears: Armenian girl cries crystals (video)
22-year-old Armenian girl Satenik Ghazaryan for more than two months suffering from a strange phenomenon. Every day, she “viplachivat” about 50 crystals with sharp corners that causes her serious pain. “Every day was hell,” says Armenian.
The doctors to whom it is addressed, for the first time faced with such a phenomenon. However, this phenomenon, although very rare, but not unique. Writes Sputnik Armenia, Moscow ophthalmologist Tatiana Shilova told that the “acceleration of crystallization can be caused by the high concentration of salts contained in the tear fluid”. Under certain genetic or inflammatory diseases of the eye or body as a whole disorders can occur in the composition of the liquid.
Like “crystal tears” can be formed not only in eyes but also in other organs of the body — in the liver or in the kidneys.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter