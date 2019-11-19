Diane Kruger admitted that he was not ready to be a mom at 41
After the birth of her daughter Diane Kruger realized that the mother’s role for her in the first place. However, in an interview with the Italian publication IO Donna, the actress shared that were not prepared for childbirth at 41.
Diana says that her daughter was the meaning of her life. The baby was born in late 2018, and since then all the other things in life Kruger has faded into the background. But the actress admits that wasn’t ready to be a mother.
For a long time I didn’t want to have children. I had my habits, and everything was fine. In short, I didn’t feel ready for it. But life decided that my daughter came into this world at the right time
— said the actress. According to her, the birth of a child became her one of the most wonderful surprises.
During pregnancy, Diana continued to work, but before the birth still went to a well-deserved vacation. Kruger notes that felt relaxed and did not think that it loses something.
Now the only thing that matters is my daughter. Do not sleep 24 hours is not a problem until you feel normal. And I’m resigned to the fact that traveling with me is now a mountain of Luggage. I used to fly with hand Luggage only,
she said.
We will remind, the daughter of Diane and Norman Reedus this year has been a year. Parents still do not disclose the name of the baby, but in an interview with Kruger happily tells how she will raise her child.