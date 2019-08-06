Diane Kruger spoke about the ideal date with Norman Reedus
With the star of “the Walking dead” Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger met in 2015. And in November 2018, the lovers become parents. Since then their personal life has undergone changes which actress said in an interview with People.
Asked to describe his perfect date Diane Kruger replied: “Ramen in bed. You know when you have a child, the perfect date begins to count something that involves more sleep, more time alone and no noise. I have to admit, these dates best. So close the bedroom door, take a bath together, order your ramen and just relax”.
She also told me a fun fact about Norman. It turns out that she and boyfriend did not coincide in opinion on how products should be placed in the refrigerator. According to Kruger, Reedus stands for perfect order, and she doesn’t know the difference, what shelf to put the yogurt.
In July, the actress celebrated her 43rd birthday with her lover and seven-month-old daughter in Paris. The TV show Live with Kelly and Ryan Diana told about the baby: “She’s so big already, I cannot believe it. She climb the teeth, so that night she had quite a hard time. But she fell in love with Paris. This is the second of its journey in this city.”