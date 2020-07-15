Diapers, candy and the Internet: the strangest taxes in the United States
Probably, it is not surprising that a country with such a colourful history as the United States, can have some crazy taxes. From buckles to strap the carcass of a deer, there are lots of oddities that will add to your tax account. This writes MSN.
Alabama: Confederate veterans
The civil war ended in 1865, but it still is a part of life in Alabama, at least in the form of taxes. Alabama are required to pay tax on veterans of the Confederacy, although the last survivors of the war died decades ago. Earlier taxes were for the hospital Confederation of Alabama, but it was closed 80 years ago, so instead the money goes to maintenance of the Confederate Memorial Park in mountain Creek. According to reports, this tax brings in an income of $400,000 a year, so it is not surprising that the Park is one of the most well-kept public buildings in the state.
Alaska: whaling
Captains Alaskan whaling boats receive a generous allowance in the amount of $10,000 for the cancellation of all that they spend on the repair of boats or whaling expenses. The only downside to this generous offer about the deduction is that in Alaska from 1920-ies was not whaling, but in 1986 it was declared illegal throughout the world (although some local groups recognized by the whaling Commission Alaska, have special exceptions).
Arizona: ice
Temperatures in Arizona often soars above 100°F (31.7 per Celsius). Fortunately, the ice cubes are exempt from sales tax if they are intended for use in beverages. However, the blocks of ice that are hard to use in beverages are taxed, so on cooling a living the old fashioned way (with a block of ice and a fan), of course, cannot be considered.
Ar: the tattoo
Residents of Arkansas who are fans of tattoos and piercing, you may want to go out of state to do body art. This is because in the old home state of bill Clinton charged a large tax of 6% for body art. This includes even electrolysis, so many people in Arkansas also are in a difficult situation.
California: vending machine with fruit
California is well known for its fruit industry, and you can buy an Apple or an orange in any grocery store in the state, and you don’t have to pay sales tax. But if you buy this fruit in the vending machine, be prepared to spend more. Golden state levies a 33% tax on fruit bought from vending machines, but no one knows why.
Colorado: lids for coffee cups
While getting coffee in Colorado you may notice a surcharge on your account. This is because the lids for the coffee cups are considered “optional package” in Colorado, and are taxed at 2.9%.
Connecticut: diapers
The average American child uses 3796 diapers. But, fortunately, the parents in Connecticut who used to pay additional sales tax in the amount of 6.35% on disposable and reusable diapers, relieved to find that diapers are tax-free from July 2018.
Delaware: Corporation
Delaware is home to more than half of U.S. companies, and it’s not because delivery more entrepreneurial than the rest of the country. This is because the state has one of the lowest corporate tax rate is 8.7%.
District of Columbia: a healthy lifestyle
If you are trying to lead a healthy lifestyle in the capital, you can get a bill from the local government of the district of Columbia. Although it took a controversial tax on sugar (of 5.75%), in an effort to stop the spread of obesity, it also levies a tax on gyms at the same rate.
Florida: renting cows
It is known that developers in the state of Florida use tax loophole intended to protect farmland. The so-called law on “green belt” tax farm land with exceptionally low rates in order to protect them. It is known that developers or large corporations lease the cows and protect them in some remote corner of the property to benefit from lower tax rates. The law dates back to 1959, when the orange groves were destroyed to make way for shopping malls, but there is a reasonable explanation as to why he is still active today.
GA: cigar
If you’re a fan of Cuban cigars, you can buy them anywhere except Georgia. This is because the state collects from the sale of cigars 23% tax, although regular cigarettes are only sold with a 10% tax.
Hawaii: unique trees
Hawaii is proud of its lush landscape and natural beauty. It is not surprising that the state has adopted several laws aimed at protecting natural beauty. That’s why Hawaii homeowners, whose property is one of the “unique trees” have the right to deduct up to $3,000 per tree for any costs associated with the maintenance and well-being of the tree. A qualified local consultant on forestry should reaffirm the uniqueness of the wood before you can get deductions.
Idaho: cloud computing
Although the cloud is, by definition, is an intangible asset, Idaho tried to tax it. To 2014 any download cloud-based software or downloadable entertainment taxed. Now only e-books and downloadable movies and music are subject to tax, and that’s only if they include a permanent license for the work, so streaming services are exempt from paying.
Illinois: candy
The tooth may have to be a little more selective when it comes to buying sweet treats in Illinois. This is because some types of chocolates may be charged an additional sales tax in the amount of 6.25%. However, any “candy” that contains flour in your ingredients list and does not need cooling, for example, the Twix is not subject to tax of 6.25% and instead pay a fee in the amount of 1%. But the candies that do not contain flour and are stored in the refrigerator, are taxed at a higher rate. The state also levies a tax on soft drinks and brewed teas and coffees at the rate of 6.25%, as they are intended for immediate consumption.
Indiana: sweet screws
Love sweet snacks? These time-bombs for teeth are not taxed in Indiana. Cakes and pastries, marshmallow cream (not marshmallows), as well as chips and pretzels is also not taxed.
Iowa: marijuana
Marijuana for recreational use remains illegal in Iowa. However, the state requires that anyone who sells seven or more grams or the whole plant is permanently attached to the product tax stamp and pay the fee. The tax was a useful tool to increase the charges and possible penalties available in the prosecution of traffickers. Marijuana is not completely prohibited in Iowa. The state has a medical program to combat the use of marijuana.
Kansas: tethered balloons
Kansas has become something of a hot spot for balloons, and it’s not because of its picturesque landscape or enterprising locals. This is because Kansas levies a tax on “any place providing amusement, entertainment or leisure”, including balloons, but this law contradicts Federal law, which forbids the state governments to charge a fee from the airlines or air carriers. This means that Kansas had to create a tax exemption for the balloons when they are not tied to the land (and therefore flying somewhere), since they qualify as a carrier, but if they are tied to the land, they are classified as entertainment and are subject to tax.
Kentucky: horses
Kentucky is an agricultural state, and agribusiness is a major employer in this area. The equestrian industry is huge and contributes billions to the economy of the state through racing, sales, tourism and breeding. Most of this income derived from the 6% tax that Kentucky charges from companies who bred thoroughbred stallions.
Louisiana: personal aircraft
The aviation enthusiasts may find that La is a kind of shelter for a hobby of this kind. Not only small private aircraft are not taxed, but also painted aircraft are not taxed. The trick is that to obtain the exemption it must be a full painting, not just coloring. So, if you want to paint your personal plane in leopard print, you’re in luck.
Maine: wild blueberries
In recent years, the popularity of blueberries has increased since then, as it is classified as a so-called “superfood”. Maine produces 99% of wild blueberries in the country. Residents of the state love these little berries that they are the official berry. It is not surprising that they are subject to tax. The state collects 1.5 cents per pound of unprocessed wild blueberries that are sold in Maine. However, it is not in vain, as the funds go to research promotion and preservation of the wild blueberry industry.
MD: flushing the toilet
Since 2004, residents of Maryland pay some weird tax. With state residents will be charged an annual fee of $30 for processing wastewater. So-called tax on flushing collects from $60 to $70 million a year to upgrade major sewage treatment plants in the state with the specific purpose of reducing the discharge of pollutants in the Chesapeake Bay and other important waterways.
MA: the fun
Perhaps a little surprising that the modern inhabitants of Massachusetts came to terms with the tax on fun. The state collects a 5% tax for “any aquatic or terrestrial tourist object”, operating in the state.
Michigan: takeaway
Many of us resort to takeout after a long day of work, although cooking at home can be useful. In Michigan cooking can also be cheaper, as the state will charge sales tax on any “ready” item or pre-packaged food.
Mn: fur
Winter in Minnesota can be cold and bitter, and the locals can’t rely on the fur that will warm them. This is because of the tax on fur clothing. If the garment is composed mainly of fur, will be subject to an additional tax of 6.5%. Fur cuffs and collars on coats are not taxed.
Mississippi: cows
About 400,000 head of cattle are killed and sold in Mississippi each year. Local government is losing money, freeing from taxation any sale cattle.
Missouri: bachelors
Missouri single men face additional charges: any unmarried male in the age from 21 to 50 must pay an annual tax of $1. The law was passed in 1820, presumably to encourage more men to marry.
Montana: medical marijuana
Marijuana was legal in Montana for medical purposes in 2004, but despite the fact that the state offers tax incentives for other medical expenses, such as insulin, this does not apply to marijuana. Even patients with a valid medical marijuana card have to pay tax when buying or growing cannabis. The state received $1.8 million from the tax for the first 13 of the act, which was introduced in July 2017. Currently the tax rate is 4%.
Nebraska: illegal marijuana
Just to be clear: marijuana is illegal in Nebraska. What makes this particular tax law incomprehensible: the dealers must pay tax on marijuana of $100 per ounce of marijuana (the cost on the black market is about$250) or any other drugs, immediately after taking possession of these substances. Not surprisingly, the experts came to the conclusion that, in practice, this tax is difficult to enforce.
Nevada: loud music
Nevada is home to Las Vegas, but, oddly enough, with companies in the state charged a tax of 5% and 10% on tickets, food, drinks and any products that they sell. There is one important caveat: entertainment needs to be loud. Bars with invisible pianist in the corner is exempt from tax. But knowing that Vegas is famous for, Nevada certainly earns tax revenue.
New Hampshire: real estate
Lucky new Hampshire not have to pay income tax or sales tax, which is very unusual. However, even small States need the money to continue to operate, so the state will charge really high real estate taxes, which currently are the third highest in the country. It just proves that nothing in life is certain except taxes, even if you thought you had escaped them, he moved to new Hampshire.
New Jersey: pumpkins
More than 40% of all Americans will make at least one pumpkin for Halloween. But since many see that this seasonal tradition is not that other, as entertainment, government officials of the state of new Jersey thought that it should be taxed. Officials felt that although pumpkins can be considered a food, they really are a home decoration and should be subject to sales tax. If you can prove that your pumpkin is for eating, not for decoration, you can get it without tax.
New Mexico: old age
Many of us aspire to a long, healthy life, but the citizens of new Mexico have another reason to stay alive as long as possible tax benefits. State residents older than 100 years are exempt from the requirement to file income tax, regardless of whether they have income or not.
New York: sliced bagels
New Yorkers, known to be partial to eat a good bagel for Breakfast on the way to work, but if they knew how much tax they’re paying for it, they probably would have switched to the cereal. Any bagel that has been sliced, toasted, covered with a filling or filled in any way, is subject to sales tax in the amount of 8.8%. But there is a tax loophole: if the bagel is whole, you do not need to pay a fee.
North Carolina: Pets
Residents of North Carolina who love cats and dogs, are subject to tax on Pets since 2009. They are considered personal property and therefore taxable. Cat or dog is not sterilized annually cost the owner $75, and sterilized puppy will be charged only $10.
North Dakota: oil benefits
In 2006, the North Dakota oil boom began, and the energy companies rushed to produce oil. The state decided to capitalize on the drilling frenzy with a 5% tax on the gross value of all oil produced at the well in North Dakota.
Ohio: human hair
The state does not tax human organs, bone, blood, or other parts if these parts are intended for transfusion or transplantation. However, the usual sales tax applies to human hair and any animal parts for transplantation and implantation.
Oklahoma: furniture
Property tax is common, and in most States is charged with your house or apartment. But Oklahoma takes another step forward and tax any personal items, even those that do not generate income or increase in value, such as furniture. The tax on tangible property applies to all that you have in fact, except for agricultural land.
Oregon: cannabis
Oregon is one of the few States that have legalized recreational or medical use of marijuana. But Oregon has imposed 17% sales tax cannabis, while municipalities are given the opportunity to add an extra 3%. If the tax was a deterrent, it did not work. Tax revenues of the state of Oregon for marijuana in 2019 reached $102 million, which is 24.2% higher than the taxes collected a year earlier.
PA: air
When it comes to taxes, Pennsylvania could take the championship. This is because it taxes the air. Everything that comes out of the vending machine with compressed air or a vacuum cleaner, is taxable.
Rhode island: sex
In 1971, Rhode island was trying to tax any sexual acts committed within state borders. Democratic legislator Bernard Gladstone, although it would be nice to set the tax at $ 2 per act to collect more money for the state. And yet the tax was voluntary, and never made money, and offenders never pursued for evasion.
South Carolina deer
In South Carolina, the charity can lead to lower taxes. Every deer carcass prepared by a licensed meat packer, butcher or processing plant, donated to charity, gives a discount of $50. “Donation” will be used to feed the hungry, but only reindeer carcasses are eligible for benefits.
South Dakota: fire
Firefighters-volunteers and ambulance staff made quite a favorable tax deal in South Dakota that they do not need to pay tax anywhere in the state. Because South Dakota is one of seven States with no income tax benefits for the volunteers making them as close to life without taxes (and within the law) as possible.
Tn: trial
If the process of filing a claim has not been sufficiently traumatic, Tennessee decided to add an additional constraint: $25 residents involved in criminal and civil litigation.
Texas: belt buckle
Cowboy fashion is widespread in Texas, so no wonder cowboy boots are not taxed as belts. Buckle for a belt, however. What is a cowboy belt no buckle? If you want to buy Monty Montana fully, you will have to pay additional sales tax for this item.
Utah: adult entertainment.
The Utah law was initially aimed at all kinds of entertainment: strip clubs, Topless strip clubs and escort services, as well as all food, drinks and merchandise sold in these particular establishments. After much debate, the state was forced to retreat, and now semi-Nude strip clubs and escort services no longer taxed.
Vermont: street musicians
Wizards, pantomime and other street performers may not be people with high incomes, but this does not prevent the government of Vermont to reserve the right to charge additional tax.
Virginia: sheep
Just as the residents of Maine are proud of their blueberry and virginty proud of his sheep. But in contrast to the thriving market of wild blueberries in Maine, Virginia, it seems, engaged in a modest trade sheep. But this does not prevent local authorities to levy a tax of 50 cents on each sheep sold in the state. Tax on sheep collects only about $8,000 per year.
Washington: electric and hybrid cars
Many drivers of electric and hybrid vehicles attracted their eco-friendly credentials and the fact that they are easier to manage than a gasoline vehicle. Well, not in Washington state, where any driver of an electric vehicle or hybrid vehicle needs to pay an annual fee of $150 for the repair of roads and road systems, as well as another $75.
West Virginia: sparklers
The celebration of the fourth of July in West Virginia may seem a little strange, as the fireworks in the state is totally prohibited. Sparklers, however, are permitted — although they come from an additional tax. The sellers of sparklers and other novelties, emitting sparks or noise, have to pay an additional fee in excess of the sales tax to 6%.
Wisconsin: the Internet
Until July 1 of this year, fans of the Internet, trying to visit Wisconsin because it was the only state to impose tax on Internet access. How much did each house depended on what type of relationship they had, while dial-up is cheaper than broadband access, but now residents can travel without worrying about his tax bill.
Wyoming: mint
Wyoming levies no tax, mints, and chewing gum.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 690
[name] => taxes
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nalogi
)
taxes
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2211
[name] => States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => shtaty
)
States
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark