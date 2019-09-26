Diary of ‘Polish Anne Frank’: the horrors of the Holocaust and first love
Diary of a Jewish girl from Poland, who was murdered by the Nazis in 1942, was published in English translation. He talks not only about the horrors of the Holocaust, but also about everyday life in the conditions of first Soviet and then German occupation, and first love before the Nazi invasion.
“Diary Renee: a girl’s life in the shadow of the Holocaust” was published in English in 13 countries, including Russia, Britain, USA and Germany.
The record begins with January 1939 and end with the girl’s death in 1942. Notebook more than 60 years was kept in a cell Bank in new York.
From the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact to Holocaust
Renya Spiegel began keeping a diary in 1939, when she was 15 years old.
Her family was divided as a result of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, when the border between German and Soviet territory was held on the river San, on which stands the city. The girl lived with his grandmother in przemyśl, and her mother remained in Warsaw, under German occupation.
In the diary, the girl described the bombing, the hardships of the war years, the humiliation of the Nazi regime and an atmosphere of terror during the creation of the ghetto. But is there a place for personal experiences.
Renya wrote poems which were sometimes published in the school newspaper. She left detailed notes about love in a boy named Zygmunt Schwarzer and their first kiss a few hours before the entrance of the Nazis in the city.
Renya died 30 Jul 1942. She was 18 years old when Nazi soldiers killed her after escaping from the ghetto.
From the record of January 31, 1939
“Ira of Lozinska — the most beautiful girl in our class, and probably in the whole school. The impression does not spoil even her dark, almost orange color skin (because of the powder, of course) and her condescending tone or the harsh words that are pronounced coral-red lips revealing beautiful white teeth. But the worst Ira of tuberculosis… Yes, sometimes she’s bleeding from his mouth and nose. I’m sorry Irku”.
Half a century in the safe Deposit box
Schwarzer wrote the last lines of the book telling about the events after the death of Reni. He was sent to Auschwitz (Oswiecim), but managed to survive in a concentration camp and after the war he entered the service of a doctor in the us army.
In 1950 in new York, he found the surviving relatives Reni — mother Rose and sister Elizabeth — and returned them to the diary.
According to Elizabeth, her mother never recovered from the death of Renee, and relatives could not dare to read her diary. The family gave it to Schwarzer, and he put the notebook in a safe-Deposit box. In 2012, Elizabeth ordered the first translation into English.
From the record of June 7, 1942
“Wherever you look, everywhere bloodshed. The horrifying pogroms. The killing and destruction. God Almighty, once again I humbly pray to thee, help us, save us! Lord God, let us live, I beg you, I want to live! I have so little lived. I don’t want to die. I am afraid of death. This is so stupid, so petty, so unimportant, so small. Today, I worry that I’m ugly, but tomorrow I can forever stop thinking”.