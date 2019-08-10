DiCaprio and Camila Morrone preparing for the wedding
“Eternal bachelor,” DiCaprio, preparing for the wedding. It is known that Leo’s parents and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, gave the couple a blessing. Now grown children to moms and dads rest in Italy.
Probably DiCaprio and Morrone is already secretly engaged. It is not without reason two families have come together. Even divorced Leo’s parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin of Indenbirken, came to the son for the sake of expected events. As it turned out, MAXIMO Morrone and Lucila Sola, father and mother of Camilla, is also divorced.
All the family was spotted on the streets of Rome during a day of sightseeing. Then the future newlyweds and their parents went off to an exclusive resort Villa D’este located on lake Como.
Leo and Camille wasn’t hiding from reporters, walking arm in arm and doing a selfie on the background of a local nature.