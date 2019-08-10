DiCaprio and Camila Morrone preparing for the wedding

“Eternal bachelor,” DiCaprio, preparing for the wedding. It is known that Leo’s parents and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, gave the couple a blessing. Now grown children to moms and dads rest in Italy.

Ди Каприо и Камила Морроне готовятся к свадьбе

Probably DiCaprio and Morrone is already secretly engaged. It is not without reason two families have come together. Even divorced Leo’s parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin of Indenbirken, came to the son for the sake of expected events. As it turned out, MAXIMO Morrone and Lucila Sola, father and mother of Camilla, is also divorced.

All the family was spotted on the streets of Rome during a day of sightseeing. Then the future newlyweds and their parents went off to an exclusive resort Villa D’este located on lake Como.

Leo and Camille wasn’t hiding from reporters, walking arm in arm and doing a selfie on the background of a local nature.

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.