Did everyone! Wife Ukrainian player opened a bottle of breast
July 5, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The wife of Ukrainian footballer Mykola Morozyuk Irina took part in a popular Internet challenge where participants take to the bottle kick and put the network under the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge.
In its implementation Irina approached creatively, using their strengths. Beauty opened a bottle of breast.
Followers of Irene was delighted with this performance and did not skimp on the reviews. Here are some of them: did all! It’s just the bomb. Oscar, right, aerobatics, Copperfield rest.
We will remind, Irina’s husband has moved to Turkish Rizespor as a free agent.