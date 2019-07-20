Did not answer the question: in the subway of St. Petersburg, a man with a knife attacked Ukrainians

Не ответили на вопрос: в метро Санкт-Петербурга мужчина напал с ножом на украинцев

In metro St. Petersburg in the evening of 19 July there was a wild incident. One of the passengers attacked with the fellow passengers with a knife. The man was insulted that passengers ignored his question and did not answer whether to go to the next station.

The victims turned out to be inadequate, two Ukrainians 33-34 years. The men were deaf-mutes, because addressed to them a question to answer, of course, could not. The victims were hospitalized, the stabbing occurred in the chest, the wounded heavy.

The malefactor was detained. He was a 36-year-old Dagestani has already been convicted for violence and injuries and until recently worked at a construction site.

According to “Fontanka”, delay, inadequate failed due to the 26-year-old local resident. He stood up for deaf passengers and was able to knock the knife from the hands of the brawler.

We will remind, earlier in Russia, a drunken soldier had stabbed a teenager, and the local MP in North Ossetia, attacked the teacher right in the classroom.

