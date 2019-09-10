Did not calculate the dose: Dima Bilan apologized for the drunk speech in Samara (video)
Russian singer Dima Bilan discredit drunken performance on the city day in Samara, apologized for his inappropriate behavior. He admitted that before going on stage freewheeling friends, but have not calculated a dose and it carried. But that did not stop Bilan to go on stage. He does not get in the soundtrack, made odd sounds and showed a vulgar movement.
It is extremely angered residents. The network has raised a wave of criticism and even a petition from the inhabitants of Samaria, who demanded from the authorities a public apology for inviting a careless artist.
The controversial artist for a long time to remain silent did not. He commented on the incident and publicly apologized for his behavior. Explained that simply have not calculated the possibilities of his body. In fact, he allegedly had a sick liver, problems with bile and still a lot of problems, he doesn’t drink at all, and now this.
“Forgive me, Samara!”— he wrote Bilan and published a video in which he apologizes for his actions.
“Friends! My concert in Samara, which was held just yesterday. I dropped the ball. I performed on stage drunk. I met friends in the dressing room and in the hotel. Drank cognac and not calculated. Well, not calculated”, — it came true, and proposed to the residents of Samara compensation. He promised to arrange free quality concert, to give a children’s Playground and medical equipment to a local hospital.
Recall, this is not the first drunk mistake Bilan. There were rumors that the singer was using drugs. Last year, where he distinguished himself at the party of the “New wave” in Sochi. The singer was drunk at a party in honor of the opening of the competition. He could barely move. Bilan to the room accompanied by security.
